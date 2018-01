Crew members to serve for the first train which is to start operation on Chongqing-Guiyang railway pose for pictures at Guiyang Railway Station in Guizhou, southwest China, Jan. 16, 2018. Chongqing-Guiyang railway connects Chongqing and Guiyang, two major cities in southwest China. Designed for passenger trains running at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour, the railway will improve regional traffic. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)