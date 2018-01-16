LINE

214 million yuan in counterfeit money seized, largest case since 1949(1/4)

2018-01-16
Police show incomplete and finished counterfeit money seized in raids in five cities – Shanwei, Zhongshan, Guangzhou, Shaoguan and Jieyang - of South China’s Guangdong Province, Jan. 16, 2017. The Public Security Department of Guangdong Province said police detained 14 suspects and confiscated 214 million yuan in fake Chinese currency in the raids codenamed “Typhoon No. 31”. It is the largest amount of counterfeit money in a single case since 1949. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

LINE
