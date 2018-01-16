LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Plough at Cadsden – 'the Pub of Choice for Prime Ministers'(1/4)

2018-01-16 16:04 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

Zhang Yu, managing director of the Plough at Cadsden, talks with the pub’s previous owner Steve Hollings. Declaring itself “the Pub of Choice for Prime Ministers” for many decades, the Plough said it is probably the most famous pub in England, situated just outside of Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire. The 16th-century Buckinghamshire inn has become a hotspot for Chinese tourists since then British Prime Minister David Cameron treated visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping there in 2015. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Ping)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.