Plough at Cadsden – 'the Pub of Choice for Prime Ministers'(1/4)

Zhang Yu, managing director of the Plough at Cadsden, talks with the pub’s previous owner Steve Hollings. Declaring itself “the Pub of Choice for Prime Ministers” for many decades, the Plough said it is probably the most famous pub in England, situated just outside of Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire. The 16th-century Buckinghamshire inn has become a hotspot for Chinese tourists since then British Prime Minister David Cameron treated visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping there in 2015. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Ping)