An aircraft engine undergoes maintenance at Sichuan Service Aero-engine Maintenance Co., Ltd. (SSAMC) in Shuangliu Comprehensive Bonded Zone, Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Jan. 15, 2018. The aero-engine maintenance company aims to provide a wide range of maintenance, repair and overhaul services to more than 600 engines a year, making it the largest facility of its kind in Asia. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)