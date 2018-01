Ma Wenzhong makes a reed-pipe wind instrument in a village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2018. Ma, 64, started to make the folk instrument popular among Miao people 44 years ago, becoming very familiar with each step of the process without the assistance of any measurement tool today. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)