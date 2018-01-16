Train attendant makes replica to mark new high-speed railway(1/8)

Yin Liang, a train attendant, makes a 1:87 scale replica of Chongqing-Guiyang High Speed Railway in Guiyang City, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan. 15, 2018. Yin has worked for 15 years in railway services, and now works as the chief attendant on the K495 trains that run from Shanghai South to Guiyang City. Yin took four days to make the model, which celebrates the Chongqing-Guiyang High Speed Railway that will start operations on Feb. 1. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)