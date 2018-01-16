China, Pakistan hold joint Indian Ocean expedition(1/4)

Chinese and Pakistani researchers prepare a sea-bottom seismograph at the North Indian Ocean on Sunday using Shi Yan 3, a scientific research vessel from the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, launching the two countries' first joint scientific collaboration on the ocean. (Photo/Xinhua)

Scientists from China and Pakistan boarded China's research vessel Shi Yan 3 at the port of Karachi in Pakistan on Saturday. The ship will sail to the Makran Trench. Scientists will study the geological structure and natural resources there. Their mission aims to help with disaster prevention and mitigation.