A sheep fighting contest held in Datun Town, Peixian County, East China’s Jiangsu Province, Jan. 14, 2018. Some 300 sheep from the junction area of four provinces — Jiangsu, Shandong, Anhui and Henan — competed in the contest, a local tradition to pray for next year’s harvest and luck in the run-up to Spring Festival, China’s Lunar New Year. (Photo: China News Service/Gao Rongguang)