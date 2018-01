Ji Zhoutong cleans a miniature building in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 14, 2018. Qingdao citizen Ji Zhoutong has been obsessed with making miniature buildings with shells for nearly 30 years. He made many miniatures of Qingdao's old buildings by decorating little pieces of shells on wooden main bodies. (Xinhua/Zhang Jingang)