Russia shows captured drones that attacked Syria bases(1/5)

2018-01-12 16:30 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Drones used in attacks on Russian military bases in Syria are on display in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 11, 2018. Ten drones equipped with explosives attacked Russia's airbase in Hmeimim in the early hours of January 6, while three others targeted its naval base in the port of Tartus, according to the military. Russian General Alexander Novikov said both the drones carried 10 explosive devices, each weighing 400 grams, that were filled with what he called "small metal balls". The ministry said it was concerned about the threat of drones used "for terrorist purposes" following recent attacks. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiujun)

