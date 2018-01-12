China requires close monitoring on flu outbreak(1/8)

A child receives treatment at Beijing Children's Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2018. China's health authority has urged strengthened monitoring and treatment in face of the current influenza outbreak. The National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) in a circular asked medical organs at all levels to reserve enough antiviral medicines, and allocate medical resources and equipment such as respirators and monitors for timely treatment of severe cases. The commission also demanded close monitoring of the mutation of flu virus strains, and suggested schools have daily check-ups for students. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)