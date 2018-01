Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. delivers its second-generation very large ore carrier (VLOC) Yuanhehai in Shanghai, Jan. 11, 2018. The 400,000-dwt mega ship is 362 meters long, 65 meters wide and 30.4 meters high. It’s more economical, environment-friendly and safer than first-generation carriers, meeting the world’s top standards. The shipbuilder will build more VLOCs for China Ore Shipping. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)