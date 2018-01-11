Shanghai, Athens museums exchange treasure for shows(1/3)

Two treasures from the Acropolis Museum in Athens are on display in Shanghai Museum, Shanghai, Jan. 10, 2018. The statue of the Kore, a dedication to the sanctuary of Athena on the Acropolis, depicts a young girl with a tender smile and beautiful clothes, showing the elegance of the women in ancient Athens. The Lekanis lid depicts the god Dionysus in intoxicated celebration accompanied by Eros cupids, a satyr and maenads, according to the museum. At the same time, the Acropolis Museum is holding an exhibition of two treasures from the Shanghai Museum – bronzeware from the early Spring and Autumn period and a painting from the Qing Dynasty (1368-1644). (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)