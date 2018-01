These heartwarming images have captured a hairless baby panda growing into an adorable five-month-old cub in a zoo in Paris. Yuan Meng was the first giant panda ever born in France, when his mother gave birth in August 2017. The baby panda had been called as "Mini Yuan Zi", referring to his father Yuan Zi, who arrived with his female partner Huan Huan in central France's Beauval zoo in January 2012. (Photo/IC)