Rural teacher teaches students in remote area for 40 years(1/11)

Tan Zeguang (C) poses for photo with his students and colleagues at the Gaoshan Village Primary School in Tonggu Township of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 8, 2018. Tan Zeguang, a rural teacher of Gaoshan Village Primary School, has been teaching students in this remote area for a total of 40 years. Tan has to take care of both courses and daily life of students when they are at school, which is more than five kilometers away from the nearest town. In the past 40 years, more than 500 children were ever taught by Tan. As more students choose to attend better schools in towns, the school in which Tan stays has fewer students. But Tan still sticks to his post despite reaching retirement age. To his comfort, two young teachers have come to teach at the school and will continue his teaching career. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)