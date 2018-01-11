Driverless monorail line launched in Ningxia(1/4)

A manager of China's leading new energy vehicle maker BYD tries the facial recognition for starting a "Yungui" train during the launching of the "Yungui" system, a driverless monorail transit system, in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2018. The system "Yungui" was developed by China's leading new energy vehicle maker BYD and telecom giant Huawei. A Yungui train ran on a rail four meters above ground at around 11 a.m. Wednesday in Yinchuan. Yungui trains keep safe distances from others, detect malfunctions, monitor passenger flow and use facial recognition, all automatically. The system is expected to be put into trial commercial operations in the second quarter of this year. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)