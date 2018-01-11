LINE

New Baishatuo Yangtze River railway bridge completed(1/6)

2018-01-11 13:57 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
The New Baishatuo Yangtze River railway bridge (upper) is seen with the previous Baishatuo Yangtze River railway bridge in Jiangjin of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 9, 2018. The construction of the new double decker steel truss cable stay railway bridge was finished recently. It has 4 tracks on the upper deck for passenger trains with a designed speed of 200 meters per hour and 2 tracks on the lower deck for cargo trains with the designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour. The overall length of the bridge is 5.32 kilometers, of which the main bridge is 920 meters. Together with the Chongqing-Guiyang railway, which is to be in operation, the bridge will undergo the test operation soon. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

