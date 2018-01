Customs officials show koi fish smuggled from Japan in Shenzhen City, South China’s Guangdong Province, Jan. 9, 2018. Wenjindu Port of Shenzhen Customs discovered 23 koi carp, measuring up to 100 centimeters in length, and 120 koi fry in a vehicle, the first such smuggling case in recent years. Koi fish are colorful, ornamental versions of the common carp, thought to be a symbol of luck and prosperity. (Photo/IC)