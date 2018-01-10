SpaceX launches secretive Zuma spacecraft(1/2)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a classified spy satellite blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, Jan. 7, 2018. News reports say the satellite, named Zuma, may have plunged back toward Earth. But SpaceX President Gwynne said in a statement that "after review of all data to date, Falcon 9 did everything correctly on Sunday night". A spokesman for Northrop Grumman Corp., which built the satellite, said Monday: "This is a classified mission. We cannot comment on classified missions." (Photo/Agencies)