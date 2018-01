A third-grade boy at Zhuanshanbao Elementary School in Xinjie Town, Zhaotong City of Yunnan Province arrives at a classroom with his hair and eyebrows fully covered with frost. The boy's home is 4.5 kilometers from the school so he usually needs to walk over an hour to attend classes. His picture went viral on the Chinese Internet, inspiring people with his hardships. (Photo provided to China News Service)