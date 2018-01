French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron visit the Forbidden City in Beijing, Jan. 9, 2018. China would like to make joint efforts with France to enhance cooperation under the Belt and Road framework using the principle of mutual benefit, said President Xi Jinping while meeting with his French counterpart. Macron is paying a state visit to China from Monday to Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Bian Zhengfeng)