Photo taken on Jan. 6, 2018 shows a part of the Yarlung Tsangpo River near the nature reserve in Shannan City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Man-made sand-break forests of the nature reserve have been expanded from 500 mu (33.3 hectares) in the 1950s to 10,200 mu (680 hectares). The forests are now a winter habitat for animals including red deers, blue sheep and kinds of birds. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)