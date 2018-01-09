China launches remote sensing satellites SuperView-1 03/04(1/4)

China launches SuperView-1 03/04, a pair of 0.5-meter high-resolution remote sensing satellites, from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2018. The satellites blasted off Tuesday on the back of a Long March 2D rocket. The mission aims to promote the country's commercial use of high-resolution remote sensing satellites. The satellites, which are able to provide commercial images at 0.5-meter resolution, are expected to offer remote sensing data to customers worldwide and provide services to land and resource surveys, mapping, environmental monitoring, finance and insurance as well as the Internet industry. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)