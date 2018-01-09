Silk Road relics: Shanghai exhibition shows items from Kushan Dynasty(1/4)

An exhibition about the Kushan Dynasty in Shanghai shows artifacts, including coins, a statue of a gongyangren (a Buddhist), a wooden caving of two birds and a stone relief, depicting devotees around the Buddha. (PHOTO/CHINA DAILY)

An ongoing exhibition at the Shanghai Museum focuses on a key moment in the development of the Silk Road.

Crossroads: The Beliefs and Arts of the Kushan Dynasty is an exhibition about an important period in the Silk Road's development.

The exhibition of items from four museums in China kicked off at the Shanghai Museum on Dec 29 and will run until March 18.

The exhibits are from the Shanghai Museum, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Museum, the Hetian Museum in Xinjiang and the Lyushun Museum in Liaoning Province.