The footage shows the moment that a giant 50,000-pound humpback whale protected an unsuspecting snorkeler from a shark by pushing her through the water. Biologist Nan Hauser swimming off the coast of Rarotonga, in the Cook Islands, when the giant creature swam in to prevent a "potentially deadly" attack. She said the encounter may be proof of a whale's intuitive nature to protect other species, including humans. (Photo/IC)