Professor devoted to hand drawing old villages(1/9)

Ouyang Guohui, a professor with Changsha University of Science and Technology, was born in a small village in Ningxiang City, Hunan Province. In the 1990s, he began hand drawing ancient villages across China, creating nearly 1, 000 works in two decades. The sites depicted include a Miao village in western Hunan Province, the old commercial town in Hongjiang District of Huaihua City and a fried bean curd workshop in Zhangguying Village of Yueyang City. He said traditional Chinese culture is rooted in villages, so he has continued drawing to preserve their memory and help protect them. (Photo provided to China News Service)