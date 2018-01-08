LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Inheritor of intangible cultural heritage Chinese zither(1/6)

2018-01-08 15:16 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
1

Wang Bing works on Guqin in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 7, 2018. The Chinese Guqin, or Chinese zither, has a history of over 3,000 years and it is a representative of Chinese music tradition. Wang Bing, learning the Guqin-making skill from 10 years old, has been making Guqin for more than 30 years. It takes more than 100 procedures to make a perfect Guqin, according to Wang, the inheritor of Guqin making skills in Zunyi City. The Guqin made by Wang is loved by fans at home and abroad. Guqin and its music was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Luo Xinghan)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.