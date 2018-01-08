Inheritor of intangible cultural heritage Chinese zither(1/6)

Wang Bing works on Guqin in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 7, 2018. The Chinese Guqin, or Chinese zither, has a history of over 3,000 years and it is a representative of Chinese music tradition. Wang Bing, learning the Guqin-making skill from 10 years old, has been making Guqin for more than 30 years. It takes more than 100 procedures to make a perfect Guqin, according to Wang, the inheritor of Guqin making skills in Zunyi City. The Guqin made by Wang is loved by fans at home and abroad. Guqin and its music was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Luo Xinghan)