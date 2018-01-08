LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

600 swimming enthusiasts compete in minus 20(1/8)

2018-01-08 14:26 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

The 18th Harbin International Winter Swimming Invitational Tournament is held in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2018. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

As an important part of the city's International Ice and Snow Festival, winter swimming has become famous both at home and abroad.

Even when the temperature dropped to as low as -20 C, the extreme cold and strong wind on the frozen Songhua River couldn't stop the enthusiasm of the winter swimming enthusiasts.

The two-day tournament attracted nearly 600 contestants from China, Russia and the U.S.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.