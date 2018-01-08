600 swimming enthusiasts compete in minus 20(1/8)

The 18th Harbin International Winter Swimming Invitational Tournament is held in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2018. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

As an important part of the city's International Ice and Snow Festival, winter swimming has become famous both at home and abroad.

Even when the temperature dropped to as low as -20 C, the extreme cold and strong wind on the frozen Songhua River couldn't stop the enthusiasm of the winter swimming enthusiasts.

The two-day tournament attracted nearly 600 contestants from China, Russia and the U.S.