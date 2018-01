Xia Tianni repairs a damaged old book in Jinan City, the capital of East China’s Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2018. Xia, 24, graduated from the major of antique appraisals and restoration of cultural relic at Shandong University of Art and Design. Among the 36 students in her class, only two now engage in restoring relics after graduation. (Photo/VCG)