Dayin Bookmall opens a new outlet in Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC) in Shanghai, Jan. 6, 2018. The bookstore closes at 2 am in early morning, the only one to run late at night in the metropolis. With Shanghai government’s support to develop cultural sector, the bookstore will also become a center to host reading events, present art performances and organize handcraft workshops. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)