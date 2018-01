A group of monks is seen at the Shaolin Temple on Songshan Mountain, central China's Henan Province braving the chill and practising Chinese Kung Fu after heavy snow hit the region. (Photo/Xinhua)

Shaolin Temple is a Chan Buddhist temple, where monks have been practising martial arts for over 1,500 years. Shaolin Kung Fu is presented with the movement of human body such as attack, defense and wrestling as its core.