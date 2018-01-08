LINE

Jewelry of Ming Dynasty on exhibition in Jiangxi(1/3)

2018-01-08 09:12 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
The combo photo taken on Jan. 7, 2018 shows the elaborate jewelry displayed during an exhibition on jewelry of princesses of the Ming Dynasty in Jiangxi Provincial Museum, east China's Jiangxi Province. Recently, 128 pieces or sets of ancient jewelry discovered in tombs of princes in the Ming Dynasty have been displayed in an exhibition kicked off on Dec. 30, 2017. Once owned by princesses of the Ming Dynasty, the jewelry on display is the embodiment of historic culture and aesthetic taste of that time. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

