Military hones its skills in exercise(1/8)

People's Liberation Army personnel across the nation began military training on the land, water and in the air. The photo is taken on Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua)

China's military has conducted more than 4,000 realistic combat exercises since President Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, launched the annual training program on Wednesday. More than 4,000 training grounds nationwide from all branches of the People's Liberation Army, including the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Armed Police and logistic forces, have begun their annual exercises.