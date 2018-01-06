River chief mechanism established in Taihu Lake basin(1/8)

Sanitation staff work in Yingtao River of Wujing Town in Minhang District of Shanghai, a city of Taihu Lake basin in east China, Dec. 6, 2017. China has made strides in rolling out a "river chief" system nationwide amid efforts to tackle water pollution. Since the top leadership decided to assign each waterway in the country a specific steward, more than 900,000 "river chiefs" have been appointed at each level of government nationwide. By the end of 2017, the river chief mechanism has been established in Taihu Lake basin. (Xinhua/Li He)