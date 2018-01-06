LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

River chief mechanism established in Taihu Lake basin(1/8)

2018-01-06 11:44 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
1

Sanitation staff work in Yingtao River of Wujing Town in Minhang District of Shanghai, a city of Taihu Lake basin in east China, Dec. 6, 2017. China has made strides in rolling out a "river chief" system nationwide amid efforts to tackle water pollution. Since the top leadership decided to assign each waterway in the country a specific steward, more than 900,000 "river chiefs" have been appointed at each level of government nationwide. By the end of 2017, the river chief mechanism has been established in Taihu Lake basin. (Xinhua/Li He)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.