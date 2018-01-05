World's longest cross-sea bridge: Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge(1/24)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2017 shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge at the time of sunrise, south China's Guangdong Province. The major work of the world's longest sea bridge was completed Sunday as scheduled, after its lighting system was installed and tested. It took six years preparation, and eight years to build the 55-kilometer-long bridge linking Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao. In the next month, engineers and constructors will test the coordination of the bridge's various systems and equipment, and proceed with inspection and cleaning work. The bridge will slash travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from three hours to just 30 minutes, further integrating cities in the Pearl River Delta. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, the world's longest man-made sea crossing, completed major work of construction on Dec. 31, 2017 as scheduled.

It took six years preparation, and eight years to build the 55-kilometer-long bridge linking Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao.

Major work on the bridge consisted of a 22.9-kilometer-long main bridge, a 6.7-kilometer-long tunnel and an artificial island off the bridge, which is considered the most technically demanding part of the whole construction.

The Y-shaped bridge will cut travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from three hours to just 30 minutes. With expanding capacities of roads, railways and ports, the Greater Bay Area will see a highly convenient and efficient transportation network.