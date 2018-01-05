LINE

'Minor Cold': Counting down the lengthy, cold winter(1/7)

2018-01-05 10:43 CGTN Editor:Li Yan
1

Regions across China have recently issued snowstorm alerts, an indicator that the coldest days of winter have descended across the country. (Photo/CGTN)

Xiaohan, or "Minor Cold" – the penultimate of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar – falls on Friday, just five days after the New Year.

Though it's called "Minor Cold" in English, according to China's meteorological data, there have only been a few years when the temperature during this period was higher than the following "Major Cold" solar term.

