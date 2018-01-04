LINE

Armed Police conduct drill in freezing weather (1/4)

2018-01-04 10:42 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Face mask and hat of an Armed Police Force solider are covered with heavy frost during a drill in Hailar District, North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2018. People’s Armed Police Force soldiers took part in a drill though the temperature was minus 35 degrees Celsius. According to China’s law, People's Armed Police Force are responsible for the security protection missions assigned by the state, as well as defensive operations, disaster relief, participation in national economic construction and other missions. (Photo/VCG)

