Displaced people barter to survive in Nigeria refugee camps(1/7)

Nasiru Buba (R) exchanges detergent for a tray of groundnuts at the Bakasi IDP camp Maiduguri, Nigeria, November 22, 2017. Cash cannot be king for the people of Bakasi camp. Instead, a small bundle of firewood can be traded for some milk. An unwanted bowl of baby fish is good in exchange for cooking oil. Peanuts are always in high demand. With little money to hand at the best of times, and struggling to find the goods they need, bartering is key to getting by for Bakasi's more than 21,000 displaced people. (Photo/Agencies)