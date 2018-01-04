LINE

No alien megastructure around mysterious 'Tabby's star', analysis shows(1/2)

2018-01-04
This NASA image obtained January 3, 2018 shows an artist's illustration of the star KIC 8462852. It's been called the "most mysterious star in the universe," bigger than the sun and yet brightening and dimming in an odd way that suggested to some an alien megastructure might be circling it. But a study out January 3, 2018, compiled by more than 100 scientists who have been observing the star, named KIC 8462852, puts the alien rumors to rest. "Dust is most likely the reason why the star's light appears to dim and brighten," said lead author Tabetha Boyajian, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Louisiana State University, for whom "Tabby's Star" is nicknamed. (Photo/Agencies)

