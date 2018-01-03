LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

New museum to bring to life Emperor Qin's chariot and horses(1/4)

2018-01-03 15:42 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

The national treasure, made up of two bronze chariots with four horses each, belonged to China's first emperor Qinshihuang 2,200 years ago. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Northwest China's Shaanxi Province has decided to build a museum to draw the public closer to a "national treasure", the bronze chariot and horses from the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC).

The commencement ceremony was held on Dec 28 at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Park in Xi’an, attended by Wei Zengjun, Shaanxi's deputy governor, Zhao Rong, head of the Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Administration and other officials from cultural heritage authorities.

Two sets of bronze chariots and horses were unearthed during the 1980 evacuation of the mausoleum of Qinshihuang, China's first emperor, who lived more than 2,000 years ago. Their display by the museum will now offer some clues about the structure of ancient vehicles and use of horses, shedding light on the ancient technology of metal manufacturing and the royal transportation system.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.