Olympic purple clay teapot exhibition will be held in Lausanne(1/3)

A purple clay teapot created by Lyu Junjie at the media press conference held in Yixing, Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Invited guests attend the "Five Rings and Five Colors" media press conference for an Olympic theme exhibition of purple clay teapots by Lyu Junjie. The conference was held in Yixing, Jiangsu province, on Jan 2, 2018. The exhibition will be inaugurated in Lausanne of Switzerland, headquarter of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This marks the first time a Chinese ceramic artist has had an exhibition at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. This exhibition is the first in the "Cheer for Olympics" series, which aims to carry forward the Olympic spirit and bring more outstanding Chinese artists and their excellent works to the world. The achievement exhibition of this series will be set up during the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.