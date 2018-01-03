LINE

Train tickets for China's Spring Festival travel rush go on sale(1/2)

2018-01-03 11:17 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
Staff members hold a poster reminding the sale of tickets for the Spring Festival travel rush at Kaili railway station in Kaili City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2018. Train tickets for the Spring Festival travel rush go on sale on Jan. 3, 2018. China's transport system is often put to the test during the annual travel rush around the Spring Festival. The period is called "chunyun," which literally means "Spring Festival transport." During Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 15 this year, hundreds of millions of Chinese will go back to their hometowns to celebrate the most important holiday of the year with their families. (Xinhua/Wu Jibin)

