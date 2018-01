A dog-shaped butter statue on display at a hotel in Shenyang City, the capital of Northeast China’s Liaoning Province, Jan. 1, 2018. It took 20 days and 150 kilograms of butter to create the 3.6-meter-tall, 1.3-meter-wide statue. In Chinese astrology, each year is related to a zodiac animal following a 12-year cycle. 2018 will be the Year of Dog. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)