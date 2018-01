Visitors enjoy the freshly steamed buns at Millennium City Park in Kaifeng City, Central China’s Henan Province, Jan. 1, 2018. The history and culture theme park was built following inspirations in a famous painting by Zhang Zeduan in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1279). To celebrate the New Year, the park offered 2018 steamers of buns free to visitors and invited performers to play Emperor Huizong and hand out the popular food. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhongju)