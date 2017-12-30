LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Wonderland for winter sports(1/8)

2017-12-30 15:43 China Daily Editor:Yao Lan
1

Members of a Tibetan ski team approach the summit of Luodui Mountain in the Tibet autonomous region on Nov 7. JIGME DORJEE/XINHUA
BEIJING AND ZHANGJIAKOU ARE TO HOST THE WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES in 2022, boosting the popularity of winter sports not only in Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning - the three provinces in Northeast China that have long winters and which have produced the majority of China's winter sports champions - but also in other places where winter is a lot shorter, such as Shandong province in East China and Henan province in Central China.
The State Council, China's Cabinet, issued a winter sports development plan (2016-25) in 2016, and experts say that the next six years will be a golden era for the winter sports in China thanks to the government's support.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.