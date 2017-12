Wanfo Cave, or Ten-Thousand Buddha Cave, opens to the public in Jinan City, the capital of East China’s Shandong Province, Dec. 29, 2017. The cave houses nearly 30,000 Buddha statues, reproductions of classic works from China’s top-four Buddhist grottoes: Mogao, Yungang, Longmen and Maiji Mountain. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yong)