Wild mandarin ducks swim across the Xinanjiang River in Anhui Province on Dec. 25, 2017. Due to well-preserved ecological conditions, fresh air and diverse vegetation, not only humans but also wildlife species are attracted to the region. Winter sunlight casts a warm shimmering shadow on the surface of the Xinanjiang River, making the waterside an ideal habitat for many precious birds which spend the winter here. (Photo/Asianewsphoto)