A steward is seen on a Fuxing bullet train G1372 at Guiyangbei Railway Station in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 28, 2017. A new train diagram was put into operation in China from today on. G1372 from Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, to Shanghai is the first Fuxing bullet train ever operated in southwest China. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)