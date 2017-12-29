China's solar expressway meets light of day(1/6)

Vehicles run on a solar expressway in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 28, 2017. China on Thursday opened a 1-km section solar expressway for testing. Solar panels are laid beneath part of a ring road surrounding Jinan. The road surface is made of a transparent, weight-bearing material that allows sunlight to penetrate. The panels, covering 5,875 square meters, can generate 1 million kwh of power in a year, enough to meet the everyday demand of around 800 households.(Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)