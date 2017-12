Zhao Zhongqiang, an inheritor of an intangible cultural heritage Guanqia stewed chicken, adds ingredients into a pot at Guanqia Village in Jinzhou City of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 24, 2017. Guanqia stewed chicken, with a history of over 160 years, is famous for its choosing of raw materials and flavor. It was listed as a city-level intangible cultural heritage of Shijiazhuang in 2009. (Xinhua/Pu Dongfeng)